This is the most personal letter I’ve ever written.

I’m writing to you not as America’s Mayor, not as a former prosecutor, not even as President Trump’s former attorney, but as an 80-year-old man – a grandfather and a patriot – staring down a 20-year prison sentence for doing what I believed was right.

I’ve taken on mobsters. I’ve faced terrorists. I’ve battled corruption. I’ve been through it all.

Or so I thought…

…But now, a Democrat Attorney General is making me stand in a rigged trial for bogus state-level crimes, because she knows that not even the most powerful man on the face of the planet – President Trump – can save me with a federal pardon in state court.

They think they’ve finally got me! Left me with no escape, no lifeline – especially after they’ve already STRIPPED me of my law licenses!

No pardon.

No protection.

No cavalry coming over the hill.

But even though the most powerful man in the country legally cannot step in to save me, the most powerful force absolutely can: THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.

So, with my back against the wall, I’m turning to the one thing that can save me: the collective voices of MILLIONS of patriots like YOU.

My mugshot was entered under booking #2313757, so my goal is for 2,313,757 patriots to sign my official petition — “THE PEOPLE’S PARDON” — calling for my freedom and to DROP ALL CHARGES.

Please help me reach this life-saving (truly!) goal today by immediately adding your name to “THE PEOPLE’S PARDON” as citizens unite to call for my freedom and to DROP ALL CHARGES against me.

Thank you and God bless you,

Rudy Giuliani

