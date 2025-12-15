On 11/21, the Democrat Attorney General in Arizona had the chance to do the right thing and DROP her wrongful prosecution against me – an innocent 80-year-old man facing 20 years in prison.

But at the final hour, she chose bloodthirsty VENGEANCE over JUSTICE, and decided to continue her prosecution against me and put me on TRIAL right after the holidays are over.

She is now rushing to the State Supreme Court for emergency assistance.

It’s all viciously calculated. She knows the President has no pardon authority for statecrimes.

But let me be clear: I will never give up the fight for my freedom.

When President Trump and I were arrested in the most violent jail in America, we proclaimed, “NEVER SURRENDER!”

Two years later, President Trump is back in the White House.

But I’m still fighting for my freedom! And Democrats have RIGGED the case so that a federal pardon from President Trump is POWERLESS in state court.

The night I was arrested in the most violent jail in America, the Left filed my mugshot under booking # 2313757.

Now, to show these left-wing crooks that good and honest Americans like YOU will not stand by as they destroy the life of an INNOCENT man all for successfullydefending President Trump as his lawyer, I’m humbly asking for your support to raise $231,375.70 for my defense trust to retain a top-notch defense team to fight for my FREEDOM.

Let me put it bluntly: you truly are my final hope.

Please make a contribution to the Rudy Giuliani Freedom Fund to ensure I have the resources needed to retain a top-notch defense team to WIN what is now the FINAL BATTLE for my freedom and justice.

Thank you and God bless you,

Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani Freedom Fund