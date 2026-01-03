Bernie Sanders—the self-proclaimed democratic socialist—threw his full weight behind my opponent in the United States Senate contest in which we’re candidates.



In his endorsement of Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Sanders called her the fighter we need to “stand up for working people against the billionaires and corporate interests.”



Translation: She’s his pick to push for socialized, government-run healthcare, $17 minimum wage, higher taxes on job creators, and overturning Citizens United to flood D.C. with more big-government cash.



That’s not leadership.



That’s the socialism I fought against overseas.



I’ve trained allied navies in the South China Sea.



I’m Adam Schwarze—Marine, SEAL, nuclear strategist, capitalist warrior. I’ve deterred real enemies to protect free enterprise. Now I’ll deter D.C. weakness and socialist overreach.



As a Navy SEAL Officer, I deployed nine times across 70+ countries—from three combat tours in Iraq as a Marine infantryman, to commanding a Crisis Alert Force in the Middle East, to humanitarian missions in Africa.



I’ve seen socialism crush economies firsthand: families starving under state control, initiative erased by endless mandates, freedom traded for false security.



That’s why I risked my life—to defend American capitalism, the engine that built the greatest nation on earth.



Now, I’m risking my career and professional reputation to run for the United States Senate in Minnesota. I’m the underdog, but Republicans have a very real shot at flipping this Senate seat for the first time in DECADES.



What I don’t have right now is money. If you still believe capitalism is worth fighting for, would you please consider a small investment in my campaign today? $5 or even $10 will do if you can spare it.

My socialist opponent’s record?



- As Tim Walz’s right hand, she sued to defund ICE detention, letting illegals with records roam free—while fentanyl from cartel labs (fueled by open borders) kills 1,200 Minnesotans a year.



- Now, with Bernie’s blessing, she’s eyeing the Senate to nationalize healthcare and tax away innovation.



President Trump is already restoring deterrence—tariffs on China, sealed borders, and energy independence.



He needs allies like me: a SEAL who’s deterred real enemies in war zones, not dreamed them up in committee rooms.



My opponent’s Bernie-backed vision? It’s the same failed playbook I’ve seen abroad—quietly obedient societies, where the human spirit withers.



The left’s poll shows a Republican within 2 points of flipping this seat.



We need FINANCIAL FIREPOWER to counter Bernie’s political machine, which is equipped with hundreds of millions of dollars and an email fundraising list 10 miles long.



Will you invest $25, $50, or $100 in a Senator who’s already stopped China—and will stop socialism cold?

Every dollar arms the next generation of American strength—and will help us bury Bernie’s agenda in Minnesota.



For a better tomorrow,

Adam Schwarze

Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate – Minnesota

Former Navy SEAL officer

Marine Corps Veteran

Proud Minnesotan

P.S: Deterrence works when your adversary believes you’ll act. China believes me. Bernie fears me. Will you stand with a fighter for capitalism?