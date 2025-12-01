Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is calling out what he describes as one of the most dangerous leftovers of the COVID era: a suite of “temporary” emergency powers quietly left intact inside the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) rulebook.

Despite the end of the national emergency — and broad public rejection of lockdown-era policies — Paul says HHS continues to maintain vast unilateral authority that was granted during the Pelosi-controlled Congress of 2020–2022.

And he’s warning that unless Congress forces a rollback, bureaucrats — not elected lawmakers — could trigger sweeping nationwide mandates again without a single vote being cast.

Paul: “The pandemic is over, but the power grab never ended.”

Paul said this week that his staff has identified multiple layers of emergency authority that remain active, including:

Federal power to suspend medical privacy rules , allowing agencies to access health data during a “public health emergency.”

Authority for the Surgeon General to restrict travel or movement of individuals or groups.

Broad power for HHS to bypass Congress and redirect funds , even outside the pandemic context.

Rules that allow CDC to impose masking, distancing, or medical protocols in “federal jurisdiction spaces” without a congressional mandate.

Waivers enabling hospitals and insurers to operate under suspended compliance standards , which Paul argues is ripe for abuse.

Retained ability for agencies to override parental consent rules in certain emergency-designated medical situations.

Paul:

“These are Pelosi-era mandates — and they were supposed to expire. Instead, HHS buried them, repackaged them, and pretended nobody would notice.”

He added that even though the Biden administration is gone, “the bureaucracy that enforced these powers is still very much in place.”

How We Got Here: Quiet Rulemaking, Huge Consequences

During the pandemic, Congress passed sweeping emergency legislation. But in addition:

HHS issued more than 200 emergency rules .

Many contained auto-renewal clauses or authority to be triggered again by the Secretary alone.

Others were folded into permanent rulebooks under “public health modernization.”

When the public thought mandates were ending, the federal government simply moved the authorities behind them into administrative code.

This means no President or Congress had to renew the powers — they simply kept existing.

Paul says this is unconstitutional:

“Emergency authority cannot be permanent authority. We don’t live under rule by decree.”

Why Liberty Advocates Are Alarmed

The powers Paul is targeting fall into three dangerous buckets:

1. Unlimited emergency declarations

HHS can issue new “public health emergencies” without objective criteria.

2. Medical surveillance authority

Rules allow data collection on large populations without traditional warrants or consent.

3. Authority to bypass Congress

Funding shifts, mandates, and compliance suspensions can be enacted by the Secretary alone.

Taken together, these powers could be used again for:

Mask requirements

Business restrictions

Travel limitations

School closures

Mandatory medical protocols

Digital health passports

Quarantines enforced through administrative order

All without a legislative vote.

Paul’s Plan: Strip the Powers, Restore Constitutional Control

Paul and several liberty-aligned lawmakers are preparing legislation to:

Sunset all remaining emergency rules issued between 2020–2022

Require congressional approval for any future public health emergencies

Block rulemaking that allows the CDC or HHS to impose mandates on the public

Restore HIPAA standards that were suspended

Ban federal agencies from using pandemic authorities to track citizens

Protect parental rights in medical decisions

Prevent administrative agencies from redirecting public funds without legislation

Paul argues this is the only way to prevent future abuses:

“If these powers can be used once, they can be used again — and next time, it won’t take a pandemic.”

The Politics: Why This Fight Matters Now

Democrats are largely ignoring the issue.

GOP leadership is hesitant to reopen pandemic-era controversies.

But the liberty wing sees this as the most important constitutional reform since the shutdown fight.

Massie, Roy, and others back Paul’s push, saying:

Emergency powers are now the bureaucracy’s favorite tool

Agencies proved willing to overstep

Americans don’t trust HHS or the CDC to police themselves

These authorities could be weaponized in future crises — medical or otherwise

This isn’t about relitigating COVID.

It’s about preventing future government control.

LCN Bottom Line

The pandemic may be long over, but the emergency powers it unleashed are not.

Sen. Rand Paul says the American people were promised temporary measures — but instead got a permanently expanded administrative state capable of imposing medical, economic, and travel controls without consent.

His warning is simple:

If Congress doesn’t repeal these powers now, the next “emergency” will be whatever the bureaucracy decides it is.