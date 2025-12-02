Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is calling for a full-scale audit of more than $1.8 billion in public-health contracts that federal agencies awarded during the pandemic but never fully accounted for — a massive block of spending he says was hidden behind emergency authorities, shielded from oversight, and funneled through a network of political allies, NGOs, and consultants.

The spending, uncovered through a combination of GAO findings, inspector-general notes, and whistleblower tips, includes:

“Emergency” consulting deals with no deliverables listed.

Contracts labeled “urgent medical capacity” with no evidence of services performed.

Vendor agreements for technology that was never deployed .

Millions paid to “equity partners” and “community engagement groups” with no public records of activity.

Contracts that bypassed normal bidding under “pandemic flexibility waivers.”

Paul says this is exactly what he warned about in 2020: a multi-billion-dollar firehose of money blasted out with almost no guardrails — and now nearly impossible to track.

Paul: “This is the biggest pandemic-era boondoggle no one is talking about.”

Paul’s office confirmed that the $1.8 billion figure comes from contracts flagged by oversight agencies as incomplete, suspicious, or unverified — meaning taxpayers still do not know:

What services were purchased

Who ultimately received the money

Whether deliverables were met

What, if any, oversight occurred

Whether agencies intentionally obscured the paper trail

Paul did not mince words:

“Congress handed out blank checks, and the bureaucracy set them on fire.

This is theft disguised as emergency spending.”

He said any private business that handled money the way HHS, NIH, and CDC did during the pandemic “would be shut down by federal prosecutors.”

How the Money Disappeared: Pandemic Waivers Became a Black Hole

Under Pelosi-era emergency laws and agency waivers, HHS and its sub-agencies were allowed to:

Bypass competitive bidding

Issue no-bid contracts through shell entities

Fast-track funding without documentation

Skip reporting requirements

Reclassify contracts post-award to hide categories

The result was predictable:

“Pop-up” consulting firms formed during the pandemic landed six- and seven-figure contracts.

NGOs with political ties were given community-health grants with no audits required .

“Public health messaging” firms walked away with millions for unused ad buys.

Tech vendors billed for “emergency infrastructure” that was never installed.

According to one whistleblower inside HHS:

“The goal wasn’t public health. The goal was spending the money as fast as possible so no one could track it.”

Paul Demands: Freeze the Funds, Open the Books, Subpoena Everyone Involved

Paul is pushing for:

A full forensic audit of all pandemic-era HHS and CDC contracts

A freeze on any remaining unspent funds tied to the questionable contracts

Subpoenas for procurement officers who approved no-bid awards

A public report detailing each vendor, deliverable, and payment

Criminal referrals where fraud, self-dealing, or political favoritism is found

He is also urging Congress to repeal the emergency “procurement waivers” that agencies have quietly kept in place even after the pandemic ended.

“The emergency is over. The corruption leftover from it is not.”

Waste Beyond Waste: Millions Went to ‘Equity Engagement’ and ‘Social Activation’

Among the contracts flagged as suspicious:

$46 million for “community trust-building” partnerships

$118 million for “equity activation campaigns” with no campaign materials located

$302 million for rapid-response “health capacity tech” with no functional systems

Multiple multimillion-dollar contracts for “public health influencers”

Grants to groups that no longer exist, with no end-of-project reports on file

Paul says the “equity-branding programs” are particularly egregious:

“Taxpayers paid for political messaging that had nothing to do with medicine.”

The Broader Problem: Pandemic Spending Became a Permanent Pipeline

One of Paul’s biggest concerns is that these spending channels did not shut down when the emergency ended.

Many of the pandemic “temporary” procurement flexibilities:

Are still active

Are still being used

Have become part of standard agency operations

Paul says these loopholes give unelected bureaucrats the ability to funnel tens of billions without Congress ever voting on a single dollar.

LCN Bottom Line

The pandemic may be over, but the corruption it enabled is not.

Sen. Rand Paul is now spotlighting $1.8 billion in public-health spending that cannot be verified, cannot be tracked, and in some cases cannot even be explained.

If Paul succeeds, the audit could expose one of the largest government-waste scandals in modern history — and force Congress to finally confront the culture of blank-check emergency spending that took root during COVID and never went away.