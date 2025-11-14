Liberty Conservative News

Liberty Conservative News

3 Comments

User's avatar
RozeRedPatriot's avatar
RozeRedPatriot
Nov 14

Why is Biden mentioned twice in this article???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Larry Balding's avatar
Larry Balding
Nov 14

This ridiculous sabre-rattling on the part of the permanent denizens of congress was ALL about defending the political turf they have gained over the last 50 years. Meanwhile, the citizens who voted for them bore all the economic tribulations, while the combatants continued paying themselves, giving lie to their constant babbling about "representing 'hard-working Americans'". The truth is that the ONLY cure for this syndrome is to return the economic decisions to the individual states.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Liberty Conservative News
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture