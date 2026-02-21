Speaker Johnson Wants the Truth Before Priorities Are Finalized
No media. No filters. Just your unfiltered truth — response needed soon.
I’m conducting a direct 1:1 interview — not with the media — but with you.
You’ve been flagged as someone who leads with clarity and conviction. That’s why I saved a spot for your response in this personal survey.
This isn’t for show. I want the truth. What you’re feeling. What issues are keeping you up at night. What you believe we should prioritize next in Congress.
I trust you to be completely honest and hold nothing back.
But I need your response before I have to close this.
Thanks for standing with me. Your leadership is what keeps this movement strong.
With respect,
Speaker Mike Johnson
Content provided by Mike Johnson for Louisiana.