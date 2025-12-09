A growing bloc of red and purple states is moving swiftly to ban geofencing warrants—a controversial law-enforcement tool that allows police to sweep up the cell-phone data of every person who happened to be near a crime scene, even if they were not suspects, witnesses, or remotely connected to the incident.

The push comes after multiple reports revealed that police departments across the country have been using these warrants not just for violent crimes, but increasingly for minor offenses, including vandalism, low-level property crimes, and even routine protest monitoring.

Civil-liberties advocates call geofencing warrants “the digital equivalent of a general warrant” — precisely the kind of dragnet search the Founders outlawed in the Fourth Amendment.

Now, state lawmakers are taking matters into their own hands.

Red States Lead the Charge: “This Is Unconstitutional Mass Surveillance”

Legislators in at least nine states, including Tennessee, Florida, Missouri, Texas, and Montana, have introduced bills to prohibit state and local law enforcement from requesting or enforcing geofencing warrants.

Several others are drafting bills for the 2026 legislative session.

A Tennessee lawmaker who co-sponsored the bill told LCN:

“Geofencing warrants turn every innocent person near a location into a suspect.

That’s unacceptable in a free country.”

The prohibitions would apply to all location-based dragnets, including:

GPS pings

Cell-tower dumps

App-tracking data collected by third-party brokers

Reverse-keyword searches tied to online activity

The bills would also allow residents to sue agencies or officials who violate the ban.

The Problem: Police Are Using Geofencing for Nonviolent, Everyday Cases

Originally pitched as a tool for solving murders and abductions, geofencing is now quietly being used in far less serious cases.

Public records show instances where police requested mass location sweeps for:

Stolen bikes

Vandalism at community centers

Minor arson with no injuries

COVID-era “public health violations”

Protest attendance tracking

Trespassing and minor campus incidents

In some jurisdictions, entire neighborhoods were caught in a digital dragnet — thousands of people flagged solely for being physically present in the wrong place at the wrong time.

A civil-liberties attorney said:

“This isn’t targeted policing — it’s algorithmic suspicion.

We’re seeing warrants that flip the presumption of innocence on its head.”

How Geofencing Warrants Work — and Why They’re So Dangerous

Police provide Google or another tech company with:

A location

A time window

A radius of interest

The company then hands over information on every device that was within that zone.

This can include:

Location histories

Device identifiers

Connected email accounts

Travel patterns

Law enforcement then sifts through the data and selects “suspects,” often requesting more personal data from Google.

Critics argue this process:

Generates suspects through mass surveillance

Violates the Fourth Amendment’s specificity requirement

Creates permanent records on innocent people

Allows police to track political activity

Invites abuse by untrained local departments

Even some conservative sheriffs have turned against the practice, calling it “a shortcut that risks destroying trust between police and the public.”

Courts Are Turning Against Geofencing — Slowly

A handful of federal judges have ruled geofencing warrants unconstitutional, with one judge describing them as:

“a modern-day general warrant in digital form.”

However, no national standard yet exists.

This patchwork legal landscape has pushed states to act preemptively before federal precedent fully develops.

Liberty Lawmakers Tie the Issue to a Larger Pattern of Tech-Government Collusion

Several state legislators point to a disturbing trend:

Federal agencies purchase location data from private brokers.

Police departments use geofencing to obtain data they could not legally collect on their own.

Courts are often unaware of how broad the surveillance dragnet truly is.

Citizens are increasingly policed through corporate data, not warrants.

Rep. Thomas Massie, who has long warned about federal-private surveillance partnerships, praised the state-level moves:

“The government is using your phone to track you, even when you’ve done nothing wrong.

These bans are overdue, and more states should follow suit.”

States Assert Tenth Amendment Powers to Protect Their Citizens

Supporters of the bans say the states have both the right and the responsibility to protect their residents from unconstitutional policing practices — even when Big Tech and federal agencies enable them.

A Florida bill sponsor put it this way:

“If Washington won’t restrain mass surveillance, the states will.”

The bills do not prevent local police from conducting normal, specific warrants.

Instead, they forbid indiscriminate dragnets that cast suspicion on innocent people simply because they were in a particular place.

LCN Bottom Line

A new wave of state legislation is taking direct aim at one of the most intrusive surveillance tools in modern policing.

Geofencing warrants allow law enforcement to:

Treat every nearby phone as a suspect

Access massive amounts of data without individualized suspicion

Monitor political, religious, or personal movements

Red states are now fighting back, invoking the Tenth Amendment and the Fourth Amendment in the same breath:

No state-sanctioned dragnets.

No digital general warrants.

No surveillance state at the local level.

This could become one of the defining civil-liberties battles of 2026 — and a rare moment where left and right might even agree on the danger of government-tech overreach.