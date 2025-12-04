Liberty Conservative News

User's avatar
Matthew Wood's avatar
Matthew Wood
4h

For over-regulation look at Canada. A farmer cannot own a corn farm and a beef operation.

John AZ's avatar
John AZ
3h

The “Big Data Centers” are the new green scam…convenient one stop targets for hackers & terrorists to gather all that info on everyone & everything. Use up great quantities of land, resources, & energy to store tons of information worthless to 99% of those being victimized by its misuse…all those resources to support a few hundred jobs after the builders are gone. SCAM

