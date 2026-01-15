Liberty Conservative News

JOHN SILVERS
40m

It’s past time to start dismantling the Federal Government’s never ending centralization of all aspects of our lives.

The energy resources within each state belong to the individual states, not to the Federal Government.

Brian Burry
22m

So the same states that double their energy rates now want to make the cost even higher for working taxpayers?! Go Nuclear Power, natural gas and far more hydroelectric dams if you truly want to go Alternate and provide more energy!

