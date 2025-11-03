On November 4th, voters in New York City are about to go to the polls to elect their next mayor. The Democrat nominee – and the current frontrunner – is radical communist Zohran Mamdani.

I could go into detail about how he’s a devout Marxist, a Muslim jihadist, and a virulent antisemite. How he’s campaigned with Hamas supporters and terrorist sympathizers. How he’s described violence as “an artificial construction,” called for prisons to be abolished, supported defunding the police, and even stated that his end goal is “seizing the means of production.”

I could tell you about his disastrous agenda and how it would devastate New York. Cripplingly high taxes, releasing criminals from prison, protecting illegals from ICE, and even state-run grocery stores are all part of his plans for our state.

I could tell you about the advice and guidance he’s getting from Obama’s political machine. How they see him as the “next Obama”.

I could tell you about how our current governor, Kathy Hochul, has endorsed Mamdani, campaigned by his side, and all but promised to rubber stamp his entire far Left agenda.

But at this point, I trust you’ve heard enough about Mamdani’s dangerous plans for New York.

What’s most important now is that we come together to SAVE New York by defeating Mamdani at the final hour and then FIRING his enabler Kathy Hochul!

Last year, you stood with President Trump as we fought – and won – the final battle for America.

Now, as the senior elected Republican here in the Empire State, I’m asking that you stand with me to fight – and win – the final battle to SAVE New York.

Our only hope of doing that is through the support for grassroots conservatives like YOU.

Everything we’ve been fighting for this year is hanging in the balance. All our hard work, the millions we’ve raised, the sacrifices we’ve made – it was all for this moment.

That is why I’ve authorized one final 500% MATCH before the deadline to ensure your grassroots contributions go as far as possible at the final hour.

All I can do now is pray that you’ll take advantage.

Please, if you can, make a contribution before the 2025 election’s FINAL end-of-month deadline to STOP Mamdani and FIRE Hochul – and I’ll ensure it goes FIVE TIMES AS FAR!

Thank you,

Rep. Elise Stefanik