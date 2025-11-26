When you follow the money, the Democrat corruption that’s just been revealed is truly appalling…

“Gov. Hochul has spent $66 million of taxpayer money on grants to radical left-wing groups that conduct overt political operations to defund the police, close prisons, abolish ICE, decriminalize prostitution, promote open borders, target minors with transgender ideology, promote anti-Israel extremism, impose crippling climate mandates on new housing — and increase taxation to pay for it all.”



- New York Post

Kathy Hochul has completely bent the knee to Communist Zohran Mamdani and the Far Left of the Democrat Party!

They’re using her as a tool to impose their radical Marxist agenda on the Empire State.

Our only hope of SAVING New York is to FIRE her from office once and for all!

I hate to sound so dramatic, but it’s the truth. After a full term of Mamdani and Hochul working in lockstep to DESTROY New York with their radical agenda, our state will be unrecognizable!

With this governor’s race currently locked within the margin of error ahead of our very first end-of-month deadline, your grassroots support has truly never been more important.

So please, make a contribution to help me FIRE the CORRUPT Kathy Hochul after she gave $66 MILLION in taxpayers funds to radical left-wing groups pushing dangerous ideologies – and help us unlock a 600% MATCH.

Thank you,

Elise Stefanik