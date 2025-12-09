Kathy Hochul was just caught red-handed conducting a MASSIVE pay-to-play corruption scheme…

She was inflating her campaign war chest with illegalcontributions from people she personally appointed to political positions throughout New York!

Under the worst governor in America, it’s apparently straightforward for special interests to BUY political appointments and influence in the Governor’s Mansion!

The evidence is clear: Kathy Hochul is corrupt and rotten to the core.

She doesn’t represent you – she represents special interest groups, Far Left radicals, and any other corrupt cronies who are willing to shell out cash to fund her political machine.

And this is only the corruption we know about.

How much deeper does Hochul’s corruption run? How much more of the cash in her so-called “war chest” has she accepted illegally?

Unfortunately, we’re up against one of the most corrupt governors in our state’s history!

But we have a secret weapon to level the playing field against Hochul’s corrupt political machine…

Thousands of grassroots contributions that will be 600% MATCHED by New York State once we reach the fundraising benchmarks written into state law!

So please, make a grassroots contribution to help level the playing field against Hochul’s corrupt political machine – and help us unlock a REAL 600% MATCH from the state of New York.

Thank you,

Elise Stefanik