What I’m about to tell you is of grave importance – in fact, it’s so vital that I just spoke to President Trump directly about it – so I hope you’ll read every word.

After sweeping Republican victories last November, most Americans expected that the corrupt Deep State that weaponized our government to target President Trump and his allies would be dismantled forever.

But unfortunately, the Deep State is still alive and well in America!

That’s why Deep State operatives colluded with House Democrats – led by Trump impeachment architect Jamie Raskin – to try to BLOCK my provision to prevent the FBI from secretly conducting investigations against federal candidates in order to interfere in elections!

However, I refused to back down – and after speaking to President Trump, he gave my provision his full support, ensuring that it will officially become the law of the land!

Why am I making such a big deal about this?

Under Barack Obama, the FBI was weaponized by James Comey to conduct an illegal, partisan witch hunt against President Trump in an attempt to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and strip YOU of your right to elect the candidate of your choice.

Under Joe Biden, the FBI was once again weaponized by Democrats and the Deep State to SPY on Republican members of Congress as part of the sweeping Arctic Frost wiretapping scandal!

Stopping any future weaponization of the FBI needed to be a priority for our House GOP majority – and my provision will ensure the FBI is NEVER secretly weaponized by the Deep State against Republicans ever again.

That’s why Democrats and the Deep State were so determined to stop it at any cost!

At the end of the day, this would be a significant legislative win delivered against the illegal weaponization of the Deep State — but of course, there’s much more work to do.

You can rest assured...

I won’t rest until we’ve delivered FULL accountability and multiple legislative fixes to arguably the biggest illegal corruption and government weaponization issue of all time.

There’s no excuse for not getting this done.

The Deep State must be FULLY dismantled if America is to survive!

I’ve been leading the battle against the Deep State for years now.

Through tough questioning in a March 2017 intelligence hearing, I was the first to expose the illegal cover-up by Comey and the Deep State of their political weaponization of intelligence agencies in our elections.

That forced Comey to admit under oath that he ignored proper protocol regarding the notification of Congress when he launched his illegal witch hunt targeting President Trump.

Ever since that day, I’ve been taking the offensive against these Leftist tyrants to ensure such a despicable abuse of power NEVER happens again.

I may be running for Governor of New York, but I’m still a member of Congress – and as long as I’m here, I’m going to take my job, and my oath to the people, seriously.

If that makes headlines or creates enemies, I don’t care: I will ALWAYS do everything in my power to take the fight to the Deep State and put America First!

But to win this battle and return power to the American people once and for all, I’m counting on support from generous America First conservatives like YOU.

So please, make a contribution to help me continue fighting to DISMANTLE the Deep State and END the weaponization of government in both New York and Washington D.C. – and help unlock a 600% MATCH.

CONTRIBUTE $25 >>

CONTRIBUTE $50 >>

CONTRIBUTE $75 >>

CONTRIBUTE $100 >>

CONTRIBUTE $250 >>

CONTRIBUTE OTHER AMOUNT >>

Thank you,

Rep. Elise Stefanik

Chairwoman of House Republican Leadership