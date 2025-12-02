Our grassroots support is truly incredible…

Thousands of America First patriots just came through for me at the final hour to help us CRUSH our very first monthly goal since I launched my campaign for governor.

But deadline be damned, we have to keep our foot on the gas and keep this momentum going. The race is already within the margin of error, and Hochul is LOSING more ground with every passing day!

Polls now show a huge MAJORITY of New Yorkers – including New Yorkers from all political backgrounds – don’t want to see her reelected.

However, Hochul, Mamdani, and their Democrat allies aren’t going to simply roll over and accept defeat.

They’re flooding New York with MILLIONS OF DOLLARS to stall our surging momentum so they can keep Hochul and her new Far Left puppet-master Zohran Mamdani in power.

To win a blue state like New York, we desperately need every dollar we can muster to counter their multimillion-dollar ad buys and take our own America First message directly to the voters.

That’s why I’ve secured an internal 24-HOUR DEADLINE EXTENSION until 11:59 P.M. TONIGHT to help us raise the additional funds required to level the playing field against Hochul and Mamdani.

So please, make a contribution of ANY amount before 11:59 P.M. TONIGHT to take advantage of this extension – and help us unlock a *REAL* 600% MATCH from New York State.

Thank you,

Elise Stefanik