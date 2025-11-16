When I learned that leaving Congress to become U.N. Ambassador could cost us our House Majority, I made the only choice my conscience allowed: stay and fight for America in the People’s House.

Now that a jihadi Communist has been elected Mayor of New York City, duty calls once again.

I am officially running for Governor to SAVE New York and stop the spread of communism before it consumes the entire nation.

Few know this, but Zohran Mamdani had a secret weapon that powered his win…

…He was able to unlock over $11 MILLION in MATCHING FUNDS.

Well, this is my solemn promise to you: We will harness that same secret weapon and unlock the LEGAL MAXIMUM amount of matching funds to win this race.

It is a real, authentic, certified match – at 600%! No games. No gimmicks.

With TWO POLLS showing that we’re already 1 POINT AHEAD, I’m humbly asking for your help to WIN the governor’s race.

Please make a contribution to help WIN the New York governor’s race and unlock a 600% MATCH on grassroots contributions.

CONTRIBUTE >>

New York’s motto is Excelsior – ever upward.

We take bold risks. We strive for greatness. We do not settle for less than the best.

As a native New Yorker, President Trump lives and breathes that motto. So do I.

In 2013, I chose to run for Congress in New York to become the youngest member.

Thanks to your support, we defied all odds. We beat the establishment. We WON.

Now, our country is calling on us to be bold once again.

New York is the POWER CENTER of the weaponized legal system against President Trump – Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, Judge Merchan, Judge Kaplan. The list goes on.

By running for governor, we are challenging that machine HEAD ON.

This is the choice before us: Do we accept a weaponized legal system, a communist jihadi, and a radical agenda that seeks to abolish prisons, seize private property, drown us in taxes, and let violent illegal aliens torment U.S. citizens?

…Or do we strive ever upward for GREATNESS and fight to FLIP New York RED?

Polls prove we can win this race. But only if we take action right here, right now.

So, are you with me? Will YOU help us unlock this 600% MATCH – the very same tool that Mamdani just used to win his election?

Please make a contribution to WIN the New York Governor’s race – and unlock a 600% MATCH.

CONTRIBUTE $25 >>

CONTRIBUTE $50 >>

CONTRIBUTE $75 >>

CONTRIBUTE $100 >>

CONTRIBUTE $250 >>

CONTRIBUTE OTHER AMOUNT >>

Thank you,

Elise Stefanik