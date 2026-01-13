Liberty Conservative News

David
2h

The feminist movement set out to destroy men and moved on to destroy women as well. It turns out they hate everybody. They hate themselves because they can't earn respect so must demand it.

Julie W.
1h

Praying SCOTUS rules on the foundation of truth by which Title IX intended to protect women.

