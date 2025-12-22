Why does the radical left not want parents to have control over their kids’ education? Every child who leaves a failing school means fewer dollars for their public school union allies. Cash is their focus — not education.



I want to introduce you today to my friend, Victor Riches, who runs the Goldwater Institute. Victor and his team promote school choice across the nation with major successes.



Before I explain how they are fighting for school choice, I have a personal favor to ask of you.



The Goldwater Institute passed the nation’s first Universal School Choice program. It’s a genius idea. Tax dollars follow students -- not failing school districts. If you’re a parent concerned about the quality of your kids’ education, you can now guarantee your children the education that best fits their needs.



School choice is smart.

It’s fiscally responsible. No wonder the leftist activists hate it so much!



But the Goldwater Institute isn’t finished with their school choice work.



The Goldwater Institute has now passed school choice laws in 15 states, including Iowa, Michigan, and West Virginia. And they won’t stop until they pass school choice laws in every state across the country!



So, why am I asking for your immediate support?



Here’s the issue.



A growing counter-movement is developing to stop school choice. Powerful teacher unions and leftist special interests spend MILLIONS each year to prevent school choice legislation from passing.



Here are a few of the reasons why I believe the Goldwater Institute’s work is so CRITICAL:

School Choice empowers parents to give their children the education that best fits their needs.

This forces schools to be competitive and remove bad teachers.

Education Freedom allows students to escape classrooms held hostage by woke educators.

Radicals use classrooms to feed children lies about American history, free markets, and our Founding Fathers… NO MORE!

Conservatives have not always succeeded in public policy. But if there’s one policy where you can have a major impact, it’s the school choice movement.



