It’s one of the least-known, least-regulated, and most powerful surveillance systems in the United States — and it doesn’t require a warrant.

Across the country, law enforcement agencies are quietly buying personal data from commercial brokers — location histories, app activity, credit information, even search queries — sidestepping the Fourth Amendment’s requirement for judicial oversight.

What used to require probable cause and a judge’s signature can now be purchased with a government credit card.

“The Constitution is being bypassed by a line item in a budget,” said Sen. Rand Paul (R–KY), who has renewed his push for a federal ban on warrantless data purchases. “If the government can buy what it can’t legally seize, then privacy doesn’t exist.”

From Warrants to Wallets

Instead of obtaining a court order to track a suspect’s phone, many local police departments — and even federal agencies like the FBI, DEA, and IRS — are turning to private data brokers who legally buy and resell the same digital information harvested from smartphone apps, location services, and online platforms.

Among the most popular vendors are companies like LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Fog Reveal, and Thomson Reuters CLEAR, all of which aggregate billions of data points from commercial sources and sell “law enforcement access packages” that allow officers to search and map personal activity patterns.

“It’s warrantless surveillance by subscription,” said Nate Wessler, deputy director of the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy & Technology Project. “Police don’t need a judge — they just need an invoice.”

In some cases, officers have used these databases to track a person’s location history, monitor political gatherings, or identify people who attended religious services or protests.

According to an internal DHS audit leaked in August 2025, over 120 federal, state, and local agencies are now using commercial data platforms to “augment investigative intelligence” — a euphemism for bypassing traditional warrants.

A Billion-Dollar Gray Market

The private surveillance industry has exploded since 2020.

Data brokers collect, analyze, and sell everything from GPS location pings and Wi-Fi signals to credit-card records and social media metadata. Many of these datasets are originally gathered by apps — weather alerts, navigation tools, loyalty programs — and then anonymized (at least in theory) before being resold.

But in practice, researchers have repeatedly shown that “anonymous” data can easily be re-identified, linking activity to specific individuals.

Law enforcement agencies can then pay for access, without ever engaging a judge or filing a warrant.

The practice, known as “data laundering,” allows the government to circumvent the Fourth Amendment by simply buying the private sector’s surveillance outputs.

“When the NSA collects data, there’s outrage,” said Rep. Thomas Massie (R–KY). “When the police buy the same data from a broker, everyone looks the other way. The end result is the same — government surveillance of Americans without probable cause.”

The Legal Loophole

The Fourth Amendment prohibits “unreasonable searches and seizures” — but current law was written long before smartphones became personal tracking devices.

Under the outdated “third-party doctrine,” data shared with companies like Google, Apple, or Verizon isn’t protected in the same way as data stored in your home or on your hard drive.

This means the government can legally purchase that data — even if obtaining it directly would violate your constitutional rights.

Courts have begun to push back. In the 2018 Carpenter v. United States decision, the Supreme Court ruled that police generally need a warrant to access cellphone location data from carriers.

But that ruling didn’t address commercial data — creating the loophole that’s now being exploited.

“The Carpenter ruling closed one door but left another wide open,” said Kaitlyn Ringrose, a privacy attorney with the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC). “The data brokers walked right through.”

The Players: Data Brokers Turned Spies-for-Hire

Fog Reveal , marketed to police as a “Google for crime,” uses cellphone ad data to pinpoint devices within specific geographic areas — a tool used to identify protest participants in at least four states.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions provides access to over 200 million personal records, including addresses, credit scores, and social connections.

Thomson Reuters CLEAR has been contracted by dozens of sheriff’s offices to perform “continuous identity tracking.”

Venntel, a firm previously exposed for selling smartphone location data to ICE and DHS, has expanded its contracts to include domestic law enforcement “for public safety missions.”

Collectively, these firms represent a multi-billion-dollar pipeline of information from the private sector to government investigators — all outside the traditional warrant system.

States Push Back

In 2024, Maine and Utah passed laws requiring warrants for government access to commercial location data.

Now, lawmakers in Tennessee, Florida, and Texas are considering similar bans, seeking to close what many call the “data broker loophole.”

“We fought a revolution over general warrants,” said Tennessee State Sen. Mark Pody (R–Lebanon). “Now the government just writes a check to get around the Constitution. That’s not freedom.”

Liberty advocates are calling for Congress to pass the Fourth Amendment Is Not For Sale Act, reintroduced by Rand Paul and Sen. Ron Wyden (D–OR), which would prohibit government agencies from purchasing Americans’ data without a warrant or subpoena.

The bill has bipartisan support but has stalled in committee — partly due to lobbying from tech and data-analytics firms that rely on lucrative federal contracts.

The Liberty Angle: Privacy as the First Freedom

For conservatives and constitutionalists, the issue isn’t just privacy — it’s power.

When government can buy its way around the Bill of Rights, the entire framework of limited government collapses.

“The Fourth Amendment was meant to protect citizens from exactly this kind of intrusion,” Paul said. “The Founders couldn’t have imagined smartphones, but they understood human nature. Power will always seek a back door.”

The rise of digital surveillance — by government, corporations, or both — means the traditional warrant system must evolve. Without reform, “surveillance creep” could transform America into a data-driven police state, where every citizen is traceable, accountable, and predictable.

Conclusion: A Digital Bill of Rights

The problem is no longer theoretical — it’s systemic.

What was once done in secret by intelligence agencies is now done openly through contracts and purchases.

If the Fourth Amendment doesn’t extend to digital data, it may soon protect nothing at all.

“Freedom requires privacy,” said Judge Andrew Napolitano, a constitutional scholar. “A government that can track you without permission doesn’t need to knock on your door — because it’s already inside your phone.”

The technology may be new, but the principle is old: Power unchecked will always grow — and liberty unguarded will always fade.