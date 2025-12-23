TRAPPED behind enemy lines... Pinned down by heavy fire... Nearly overrun by dangerous insurgents...

No, this is not a story from my time fighting in the War on Terror as a Navy SEAL...

This is a scene from my recent VICTORY in the Montana Senate race against my deeply entrenched establishment Democrat opponent, Jon Tester. I’m proud to say we flipped the Senate RED, thanks in part to this win in Montana.

Winning this race wasn’t a “gimme.” We had to claw, scratch, and fight for every single vote. That’s because Tester had a WAR CHEST of $25,000,000. He threw money at anybody and everybody who’d smear my good name.

It was truly one of the hardest battles of my life.

Despite all the obstacles, I was able to keep fighting to the end because of one man:

Senator Steve Daines, now my fellow Republican Senator from Montana.

As Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), he not only gave me the ammunition we needed to win this fight, but he was also instrumental in flipping four Senate seats, giving Republicans the Senate Majority.

Now I’m writing you because Steve NEEDS our help.

Steve is up for re-election in 2026. Chuck Schumer and every Democrat in the nation would love nothing more than to see Steve Daines – the Republican Senate Majority Maker! – booted from Congress.

2026 is right around the corner. That’s why I’m asking you to rush in $25, $35, $50, or whatever you can give to help Steve take on Chuck Schumer and his radical Democrat challenger.

Steve’s radical opponent has already told the media that every minute since 2024, she’s been building a plan to win in 2026. That means Democrats are already funneling money and resources into this race.

The fight to keep this Senate seat in Republican hands will be another knock-down, drag-out fight. Today’s the day we can help Steve prepare for the fight ahead. Will you help jumpstart Steve’s reelection campaign with a generous contribution today?



For America’s Future,

Senator Tim Sheehy (R-MT)

Former Navy SEAL

Purple Heart Recipient



P.S. We all have Steve to thank for booting Chuck Schumer out of the Majority Leader’s chair! Now, Steve needs our help!



The radicals in the Democrat party are FUMING. They’d love nothing more than to send Steve packing for his role in producing the 2024 Republican Trifecta. Will you step up and donate to give Steve the resources he needs to fight back and secure victory in 2026?

