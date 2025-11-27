As families gather around Thanksgiving tables today, most won’t think twice about the abundance in front of them. But behind this American tradition lies one of the most powerful — and too often forgotten — lessons in liberty.

Before the feasts, before the peace with the Wampanoag, before the “first Thanksgiving” entered folklore, the Plymouth colonists faced something far more severe: starvation. Not because they lacked courage or faith… but because they briefly embraced an economic model that would sound all too familiar today.

They tried collectivism.

The Pilgrims Tried Common Ownership — and It Nearly Destroyed the Colony

When the Pilgrims arrived in 1620, their charter required them to hold all land, homes, tools, and harvests in common. Everyone would work for the “general good,” and everything would be shared equally — regardless of effort.

It was an early form of socialism, imposed by the colony’s organizers and backed by heavy pressure from England’s financiers.

And it failed spectacularly.

As Governor William Bradford later recorded, the arrangement “bred much confusion and discontent” and destroyed any incentive to work. Young, strong men saw no reason to labor for others who worked less. Women resented being forced to wash and cook for men not in their families. Productivity plummeted. Food shortages worsened. The colony hovered on the edge of collapse.

By 1622, Plymouth was starving.

A Radical Change: Replacing Collectivism With Private Property

Bradford and the colony’s leaders made a revolutionary decision — one that would change American history forever. They scrapped the collective system and assigned each family its own parcel of land.

For the first time, the Pilgrims owned the fruits of their labor.

The results were immediate and dramatic. Bradford wrote that families now “went willingly into the field,” and suddenly the colony produced far more than ever before. Yields soared. Incentives were restored. Hard work meant prosperity — not resentment.

The very next season, Plymouth had such abundance that they held the feast we now celebrate as Thanksgiving.

In other words: private property saved the colony.

A Lesson America Should Not Forget

Four hundred years later, politicians and academics still promise that some form of “shared” or “collective” system can work if we just try it again with smarter planners, better intentions, or bigger bureaucracies.

But history says otherwise. The Pilgrims learned — painfully — that collectivism kills initiative, dulls ambition, and guarantees shortages. Liberty, ownership, and personal responsibility, on the other hand, create prosperity.

Thanksgiving exists because America’s earliest settlers rejected socialism before the word even existed.

A Thanksgiving Reminder About the Roots of American Freedom

This holiday isn’t just about gratitude for blessings. It’s about remembering the ideas that made those blessings possible:

• The right to work for oneself

• The security of private property

• The dignity of individual responsibility

• The freedom to build, create, and prosper without coercion

Those principles transformed a starving colony into a thriving settlement — and eventually helped shape the most prosperous nation in human history.

That’s the real Thanksgiving story.

And in an era when fashionable politicians flirt with collectivist schemes from Washington to academia, it’s a lesson liberty-minded Americans must keep alive.

The first Thanksgiving wasn’t just a celebration of harvest.

It was a triumph of freedom over forced equality — and a warning we would be wise to remember today.