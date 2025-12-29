Liberty Conservative News

Liberty Conservative News

3 Comments

User's avatar
Kay M Mills's avatar
Kay M Mills
2h

Fire all of the administrative state, stop Congress from leaving in December. Do not fund any of these agencies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Judy Ortiz's avatar
Judy Ortiz
2h

HOW DO WE STOP THIS???!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Liberty Conservative News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture