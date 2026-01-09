Liberty Conservative News

I homeschooled both of my children, they are in their Thirties now with amazing careers. Homeschooling gave us freedom to travel and my values were passed on to my children. Best decision I have ever made.

As a retired public school teacher of 40 years, this news is no surprise. Two different families next door to us have homeschooled their children who've grown up to be awesome young adults. The ideology within public schools, from my experience during my career, progressively has been creeping ever so gradually from the ridiculous & absurd to outright insane & counter productive to enabling the destruction of our country's strength and productivity. I partly blame this on those parents who saw no reason to be involved in their child(rens') education by telling me, "Look, I pay my taxes, so do your job!" when they didn't realize how much influence & control the teacher's unions had in shaping both curriculum and D.O.E. policies under the more liberal/RINO administrations of past decades. Being forced in my state to pay union dues, I discovered in the '80s that the N.E.A. was involved in trying to shape foreign policy in Latin America! At that point, I knew I was on my own and greatly differed with its ideological leanings. This shift in educating our children is wonderful, but I just pray it's not too late to save our country from Mamdani types at the rate things are going in many states today; WA, OR, CA, CO, MN, MS, VT, NY, etc.

