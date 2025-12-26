Liberty Conservative News

Frank Onofrio
9h

Totally evil and paving the way for the Antichrist. Is Trump and our elected leaders blind or sold out to the Dark Side?🤔

FreedomFighter
2h

The dollar, actually the Federal Reserve Note (IOU), however weak and inflated, carries with it privacy. Spend a dollar and for all intensive purposes nobody knows who you are, where and what you purchased. Use a digital form of payment and a lot of people know what you bought, where you made the purchase along with the date and time. Your privacy has been compromised with a forever record.

Cash is still legal tender. Insist it be accepted in payment of a purchase or bill. Resist electronic payments. Remembe,r once you lose a right, it is seldom given back.

