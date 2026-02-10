During his first speech as Mayor of New York City, Mamdani promised to “replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.”

But let’s be clear:

That “warmth” isn’t comfort.

It isn’t compassion.

And it certainly isn’t freedom.

It’s hellfire!

History has shown us exactly what collectivism brings: government control, crushed opportunity, and the slow erosion of everything that made America exceptional in the first place.

And now, that same radical ideology is spreading.

Mamdani’s brand of “warmth” is coming to your city if we don’t take a stand to defend the principles that make America the greatest country on earth!

That’s why Turning Point PAC is acting NOW.

We are already funding and deploying ballot chasers in key battleground states, building the infrastructure needed to win elections — not just this cycle, but in 2028 and beyond.

I am urgently asking you to donate $26 or more today to fund ballot chasers to help elect America First candidates.

Donate $10

Donate $26

Donate $47

Donate $100

Donate $250

Donate $500

Donate $1,000

Donate Any Amount

Can you imagine what will happen to the United States if more people like Mamdani come to power?

Actually, we don’t have to imagine… We can see the results of collectivist policies in Gavin Newsom’s California.

California is:

#1 in homelessness

#1 in poverty

#1 in gas prices

#1 in illiteracy

#1 in unemployment

#1 in budget deficit

#1 in illegal border crossings

#1 in funding for illegal immigrants

#1 in the number of people leaving the state

…at least until Mamdani’s socialist policies ruin New York.

Turning Point PAC is helping elect America First candidates by funding ballot chasers in key states like Arizona, New Hampshire, Nevada, and other states that will determine the Presidency.

Your donation will stop collectivism before it takes root nationwide.

Please donate $26 or more to expand our ballot-chasing efforts.

Donate $10

Donate $26

Donate $47

Donate $100

Donate $250

Donate $500

Donate $1,000

Donate Any Amount

For Charlie,



Tyler Bowyer

Executive Director

Turning Point PAC



P.S. The fight for America isn’t coming someday.



It’s already here.



Please donate now and help Turning Point PAC defend the principles that made America the greatest country on earth.

DONATE ANY AMOUNT