These stories of Americans being terrorized by fellow citizens sound too horrific to be real… but they are:

Bryan Malinowski was an airport executive, a husband, and a pilot. ATF agents kicked down his door in a pre-dawn raid. He was dead in 57 seconds. His “crime”? Not having a $65 government license for his trade-show hobby.

Matthew and Wilairiat Hernandez brought their daughter to a hospital for an X-ray and Child Protective Service agents took their kids away. Their kids spent TWO YEARS in foster care, despite no wrongdoing ever proven. One misunderstanding. And they shattered a family for it .

Jonny McCoy, a respected insurance lawyer, tried to be a responsible friend by asking police officers where they were taking his intoxicated friend. They called it “interfering with an arrest” and sent him to jail for DAYS, where he witnessed horrific violence… including the death of a fellow inmate, whose mutilated body was left in front of him for hours. One coercive action DESTROYED Jonny’s mental health and career.

They were NOT criminals. They were victims of violence, theft, and coercion.

That’s why we founded Respect America to memorably demonstrate the effects of these intolerable mechanisms on human happiness and inspire people to seek solutions that increase harmony and prosperity.

We document them not to sensationalize, but to make sure the truth is told.

Because in a country built on freedom, dignity, and human respect, silence is not an option.

But we can’t tell these stories alone.



Please consider a gift of $10 or more to help us share the truth and awaken the moral COURAGE this nation desperately needs >>

We know how easy it is to believe only “bad people” get caught in legal troubles.



But that’s just not true.

It’s guys like Bryan Malinowski, a family man in his own home.

Good parents like the Hernandezes, who were taking their daughter to the doctor.

Jonny McCoy, a successful lawyer who was just trying to help a friend get home safely.

It can happen to anyone.

And unless we rein in the theft, violence, and coercion committed by the agents who bear little responsibility for their execution, it will keep happening — to people like you, and those you love.

We need your help to stop it… and every dollar you give helps us amplify these stories and show how theft and violence ALWAYS reduce happiness, harmony, and prosperity. >>

Thank you for your help and support.



Hannah Henriksen