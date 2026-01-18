As Washington elites declare victory over inflation, everyday Americans know better. Grocery bills remain elevated, housing costs are still punishing, and interest payments on everything from credit cards to car loans continue to squeeze middle-class families. Yet despite claims that the “crisis” has passed, the Federal Reserve continues operating under sweeping emergency authorities first justified during the COVID era.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) says that’s no accident—and no coincidence.

This week, Massie renewed his push to strip the Federal Reserve of its so-called “emergency” powers, warning that temporary crisis tools have quietly become permanent instruments of economic manipulation. His argument is simple: if the emergency is over, the emergency powers should end. If they don’t, then the public was never meant to regain control.

Emergency Powers Without an End Date

The Federal Reserve’s extraordinary authorities—expanded balance sheet operations, special liquidity facilities, and trillions created electronically—were sold to the public as short-term measures to stabilize the economy during COVID. Nearly six years later, many of those authorities remain intact, largely shielded from meaningful congressional oversight.

Massie has long argued that this arrangement violates basic constitutional principles.

“Congress is supposed to control the purse strings,” Massie has said repeatedly. “Instead, we’ve outsourced monetary power to unelected officials who can create trillions of dollars with no vote, no debate, and no accountability.”

From a liberty perspective, the concern isn’t abstract. Inflation functions as a hidden tax, eroding purchasing power without lawmakers ever having to go on the record. Unlike explicit tax hikes, inflation allows Washington to spend freely while quietly transferring the cost to savers, wage earners, and retirees.

Inflation Isn’t ‘Defeated’—It’s Embedded

While official inflation numbers have cooled from their peak, prices never came back down. The “new normal” means Americans are paying more for essentials than they were before the Fed’s monetary expansion—and they’re doing so with higher interest rates layered on top.

Massie argues that continued Fed intervention has distorted markets, encouraged reckless federal spending, and delayed real economic correction.

“The longer the Fed props up bad policy,” one Massie ally noted, “the more painful the eventual reckoning becomes.”

Rather than allowing markets to adjust naturally, emergency monetary tools have become a crutch—one that benefits Wall Street and Washington first, while Main Street absorbs the long-term damage.

A Permanent State of ‘Crisis’

From a pro-liberty standpoint, the danger is bigger than inflation alone. History shows that emergency powers rarely disappear. Whether it’s surveillance authorities, executive orders, or now monetary control, temporary measures tend to calcify into permanent governance.

Massie has warned that the Federal Reserve now operates in a perpetual state of emergency—one that conveniently justifies unlimited intervention whenever markets wobble or politicians overspend.

In effect, the Fed has become the enabler of bipartisan fiscal irresponsibility. Congress spends. The Fed monetizes the debt. Americans pay the price through inflation and diminished economic freedom.

Sound Money vs. Central Planning

Massie’s renewed push is rooted in a broader philosophical divide: sound money versus central planning.

Supporters of the Federal Reserve argue that independence from politics is a virtue. Massie counters that independence without accountability is a threat. No agency, he argues, should wield power over the entire economy while remaining insulated from the consent of the governed.

Sound money advocates point out that before the era of endless “emergencies,” inflation was viewed as a failure—not a policy tool. Today, it’s treated as a manageable side effect of economic engineering.

Massie rejects that premise outright.

Why This Fight Matters in 2026

With the national debt accelerating, interest costs consuming a growing share of the federal budget, and Americans increasingly distrustful of institutions, the question of who controls money is no longer academic.

It’s political. It’s constitutional. And it’s deeply personal.

Massie’s stance puts him at odds with both parties’ leadership, the financial establishment, and the permanent bureaucracy. But for liberty-minded Americans, that’s precisely the point.

As 2026 begins, Massie is reminding Washington of an inconvenient truth: there is nothing conservative—or constitutional—about permanent emergency powers.

And as long as inflation continues to erode freedom dollar by dollar, he has no intention of backing down.