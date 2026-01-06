No pardon. No lifeline. The Left thinks they finally got me.

I’m being put on TRIAL by a vengeful, bloodthirsty Democrat Attorney General who wants to throw me in prison for 20 YEARS.

And because it’s in state court, a federal pardon from the President is powerless!

But it’s not in my blood to cower or surrender. I will always FIGHT!

That’s why I officially filed a NEW Defense Trust in the conservative-friendly state of Florida that will give me more power to fight the Left’s ongoing legal warfare against me.

Today, I am asking you to become an Honorary Founding Member and help me marshal the resources needed to retain a top-notch defense team to win this battle and WALK FREE!

When my trial ends and the jury reads those two powerful words of my verdict… “NOT GUILTY!” …I will know exactly who to thank: the kind souls like YOU who stood by my side on Day One to fight this grave injustice.

Please make a contribution to my brand new “Rudy Defense Trust” – and accept your Honorary Founding Membership to ensure I can BEAT the Left’s lawfare and walk FREE.

As the lawyer who successfully defended President Trump from the Democrats’ impeachment witch hunt, I felt reassured in knowing I could at least defend myselffrom the Left’s bogus charges…

But that’s no longer the case!

The Democrats’ cronies even STRIPPED me of my law licenses.

Left with no means to defend myself, no way to be pardoned by President Trump for state-level charges, no cavalry coming over the hill, and no lifeline, my ONLY chance was to secure a top-notch defense team.

But the reality is, the Left had already forced me to the point of BANKRUPTCY.

They knew full well this was exactly the kind of defense I couldn’t afford!

Friend, the situation I find myself in today is simple, but sadly, bleak.

That’s why I’m making a final plea to humbly ask that you contribute whatever amount you can to my Defense Trust as an Honorary Founding Member.

Please make a contribution to the “Rudy Defense Trust” and become an Honorary Founding Member to ensure I have the resources needed to retain a top-notch defense team in what is now the FINAL BATTLE for my freedom and justice.

Thank you and God bless you,

Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Defense Trust