Liberty Conservative News

5 Comments

User's avatar
Geoffrey Lee's avatar
Geoffrey Lee
Nov 7

When Congress demonstrates that they can accomplish something, anything, constructive and rightful then I'll agree with you.

James Cross's avatar
James Cross
Nov 7

Wow! Every single part of this op-ed is incorrect. Any good student of history or government knows that the Constitution gives the sitting President, powers to act militarily without concent of Congress, and limits Congress to formally declaring war. Congress also has overall budget control, whith which it can find or defund military action. All of this has been in place and being used since our very first President, George Washington PERSONALLY led the US military to put down the Wiskey Rebellion.

This is NOT a some modern age deformation of our constitutional democracy! US presidents have been using this CONSTITUTIONAL power for 235 years.

Barbery Pirates, 1812 invasion of Canada, Texas and California, Indian Relocation and the Trails of Tears, etc. all the way up through the present day.

Furthermore, the founding fathers created this balance in the Constitution specifically so that the presidents had those military options short of declaring war. Whoever wrote this article is either some who knows all this and is lying, or someone who doesn’t know all this and should do more study before writing.

