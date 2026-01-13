Liberty Conservative News

Liberty Conservative News

Brian Biernat
2h

Since the beginning... Congress did not formally declare war at the start of the First Barbary War; President Jefferson sent the Navy to protect shipping after Tripoli declared war by cutting down the U.S. consulate's flagstaff, and Congress later passed an act authorizing force, effectively supporting the conflict without a formal declaration, setting a precedent for presidential action. The war was never formally declared by a Congressional vote, making it an important early example of the President using military force in foreign conflicts.

Paul Thompson
2h

What is the problem? We had a reward out for him. $25 million saved. Not a whole lot of governments even recognized him as the legitimate leader of Venezuela! American oil companies FINALLY getting money back from that which was STOLEN by the "warmth of collectivism" back in the 70's! People of Venezuela happy he is gone although it looks like they have a fight ahead to take back their Country. There are just way too many precedents in our history for this. Probably should have been a lot more in the last 50 years and we would not have been crapped on so much by other countries. Oh, by the way, there was also a warrant out for his arrest AFTER BEING INDICTED! He has seen the judge that issued the warrant. He was arrested and given his rights by a federal law enforcement officer. Nothing about any war powers being needed for this. All the naysayers can piss off!

