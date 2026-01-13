The U.S. military operation that culminated in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on January 3, 2026 — code-named Operation Absolute Resolve — has ignited a fierce legal and constitutional debate across Capitol Hill, conservative legal circles, and international forums.

While supporters of the action portray it as a decisive blow against a narco-terrorist regime, critics — including multiple legal scholars and lawmakers — argue the intervention lacked clear constitutional or international legal authority.

What Happened?

U.S. forces conducted strikes in Caracas that resulted in Maduro’s capture and transfer to the United States to face federal charges. The Trump administration has publicly defended the operation as targeting a regime deeply involved in drug trafficking, narcoterrorism, and state repression.

President Trump, speaking in the immediate aftermath, stated that U.S. forces had “captured” Maduro and were now in operational control of Venezuelan resources, including oil production, as part of a broader strategy.

Constitutional Questions at Home

Under the U.S. Constitution, only Congress has the power to declare war. While presidents have historically deployed the military under their role as commander-in-chief, the War Powers Resolution (1973) requires notification and approval from Congress for sustained hostilities — requirements that critics say were sidestepped.

Indeed, no formal Congressional authorization for the use of military force against Venezuela was passed before the operation. Some Republicans, such as Rep. Bill Huizenga, have voiced concern publicly, underscoring that even conservatives worry about executive overreach when it comes to military action without legislative consent.

International Law and Sovereignty

International legal experts have also weighed in sharply against the administration’s justification:

Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter prohibits the use of force against another nation without Security Council authorization or a clear case of self-defense — neither of which exists for Venezuela.

Scholars argue that drug trafficking, however harmful, does not meet the threshold of an “armed attack” under Article 51 — the only other recognized exception for the use of force.

Venezuelan sovereignty has been cited by critics as having been violated, and some international jurists describe Maduro’s removal as akin to kidnapping a sitting head of state.

International bodies, including the U.N. Secretary-General’s office, have expressed “grave” concern over the operation, warning of a dangerous precedent in global norms if one nation uses force with impunity.

A Liberty-Centered Defense?

Despite legal pushback, many liberty-minded conservatives and national security proponents argue the intervention can be defended on other grounds:

Rule of Law vs. Narco-State Threats: The Maduro regime has long been accused of facilitating drug exports and undermining regional stability — actions that directly affect American communities through the devastation of drug addiction and cartel power.

Defense of Freedom & the Venezuelan People: Supporters claim removing an authoritarian ruler who repeatedly manipulated elections and suppressed dissent aligns with America’s historical mission to promote liberty abroad.

Law Enforcement Meets National Security: Backers of the strike frame it as an extraordinary case of extraterritorial enforcement of U.S. criminal law against a leader indicted for narcoterrorism — a position that, while unprecedented, challenges traditional boundaries when national harm is evident.

Domestic and Global Fallout

Back in the U.S., hundreds have demonstrated both in support and protest of the intervention. While some see it as a necessary stand against tyranny and drug trafficking, others decry the legal uncertainty and risk of a broader conflict.

Globally, reactions vary widely. Latin American governments and allies have expressed dismay at what they call a violation of sovereignty and a destabilizing act in regional geopolitics.

Conclusion: Liberty vs. Legal Bounds

The U.S. action in Venezuela sits at a crossroads of strategic necessity, legal constraint, and conservative foreign-policy philosophy. For liberty conservatives, the debate is not merely about legality but whether upholding freedom — both abroad and at home — requires bold action or strict adherence to constitutional and international norms.

As discussions continue in Congress and the courts, one thing remains clear: the definition of American power in the 21st century — and how it should be exercised — is facing one of its most consequential tests yet.