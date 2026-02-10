When I was arrested in Fulton County in the most violent jail in America, I could’ve made all the legal battles magically disappear overnight…

…I could’ve betrayed the truth by going on camera, dropping to my knees, and saying that the 2020 election was perfectly fair, transparent, and completely free of fraud!

In fact, some who were arrested did take plea deals.

But the President and I did NOT.

Our position was clear: NEVER SURRENDER!

As the old saying goes, “I’d rather die on my feet than live on my knees.”

And now, the TRUTH is finally coming out:

“Fulton County admits to verifying 315,000 votes in 2020 without poll worker signatures”

-Atlanta News First

But unfortunately, bloodthirsty left-wing tyrants do not care about the truth.

I am still being PROSECUTED by a vengeful Democrat Attorney General who wants to imprison me as part of her re-election campaign platform this year.

And with reports of a blue wave coming, she thinks she can get away with it – because voters will not stop her.

Well, I beg to differ…

The people can stop her right here, right now by signing onto the People’s Defense of Rudy W. Giuliani in light of new evidence that adds even MORE doubt to the integrity of the 2020 election.

Please show YOUR support by adding your name to the People’s Defense of Rudy W. Giuliani – as I face up to 20 YEARS in prison as an innocent man in a case where the President legally cannot pardon me.

Thank you and God bless you,

Rudy Giuliani

