A staggering new Government Accountability Office (GAO) investigation has exposed systemic fraud, identity theft, and bureaucratic negligence inside the Affordable Care Act’s insurance subsidy program — failures that may have cost American taxpayers billions of dollars in just the past two years.

The report confirms what liberty-minded lawmakers have warned for years:

Obamacare’s tax-credit machinery is so riddled with loopholes and weak verification controls that it routinely pays out subsidies to fake identities, deceased individuals, and multiple enrollees using the same Social Security number.

The Numbers Are Jaw-Dropping: 66,000 SSNs With More Than a Year of Coverage — In a Single Year

GAO’s analysis revealed:

Plan Year 2024: Nearly 66,000 Social Security numbers were used to collect subsidized insurance coverage for more than 366 days , indicating one SSN was being used by multiple enrollees.

Plan Year 2023: Over 29,000 SSNs showed more than 365 days of subsidized coverage.

One SSN was used to obtain over 26,000 days of coverage — 71 years — across **125 insurance policies.

This is not a paperwork glitch.

It’s fraud at scale.

GAO concluded these abuses stem from:

Identity theft

Synthetic identities

Massive data-entry failures

A system with no functional fraud-prevention architecture

The watchdog noted that Obamacare’s exchange system is unusually vulnerable compared to other federal programs that manage personal data.

Dead People Receiving Obamacare Subsidies

The report also identified more than 58,000 deceased individuals whose SSNs were used to obtain Obamacare tax credits in 2023.

GAO’s sample analysis found:

At least $94 million in subsidies were paid out under SSNs belonging to the deceased

Many of these enrollees had ongoing, active policies long after death

House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith blasted the findings:

“This is a broken system, shielded by Democrat policies, funneling tens of billions of tax dollars to insurance companies through identity fraud.”

GAO Tested the System — And Easily Beat It

To assess the vulnerability of HealthCare.gov, GAO created 20 fake identities with fabricated documents.

What happened next is nothing short of shocking:

19 out of 20 fake applicants were approved for Obamacare coverage

4 bogus identities were immediately approved for full subsidies

18 of the fake identities still had active insurance months later

Even applications with invalid Social Security numbers were approved

Marketplace call-center staff helped brokers push through fraudulent applications

GAO reported that its fake enrollees received roughly:

$2,350 per month in federal tax credits (for 4 test cases)

$10,000 per month for the larger group still active in 2025

This demonstrates a program so porous that a competent fraudster could drain it indefinitely.

Federal Failures, Bureaucratic Excuses

The GAO found multiple root causes:

1. Weak or nonexistent ID verification

Applicants who fail the online identity check can still upload documents — many of which are accepted without scrutiny.

2. No systematic cross-checking with Social Security death data

A shocking oversight in a program that distributes $124 billion a year.

3. Reliance on third-party brokers to validate data

GAO found call-center agents helped override invalid SSNs.

4. No real-time reconciliation

In 2023, $21 billion in APTC subsidies were paid without confirmation that the recipients were legitimate taxpayers.

This is not “waste.” This is structural rot.

Republicans Say Democrats Built a Fraud Magnet

Rep. Jason Smith told reporters:

“GAO’s report is the smoking gun. Democrats designed a subsidy system with no guardrails, no verification, and no accountability.”

He added that taxpayers aren’t the only ones hurt:

“Patients face denied claims and higher costs because fraud gums up the entire system.”

Republicans argue that enhanced Obamacare tax credits — which Democrats are scrambling to renew before they expire — only supercharge the fraud problem by dramatically increasing the amount of “free money” flowing into the exchanges.

Democrats Respond: Extend Subsidies Anyway

Despite the systemic failures outlined in GAO’s report, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries insisted on Dec. 1 that Congress must extend the enhanced subsidies for another three years, warning of a potential “health care crisis” if premium assistance expires.

Jeffries accused Republicans of “blocking tax credits for working families” — ignoring that the program as currently structured cannot reliably determine eligibility at all.

Trump Proposes A Different Path: Direct Payments to Individuals

President Trump floated a new idea:

Give low- and middle-income Americans a direct $2,000 payment

instead of routing billions through insurance companies.

The plan would effectively:

Cut insurers out of the subsidy loop

Empower consumers to choose their own insurance

Reduce fraud by replacing rotting bureaucracy with direct payments

Trump has reportedly discussed the idea with both Republicans and Democrats.

LCN Bottom Line: Obamacare’s Subsidy System Is a Fraud Bonanza

GAO’s findings confirm what liberty advocates argued from the start:

The Obamacare subsidy apparatus is easy to exploit

Bureaucrats are unable or unwilling to fix it

Fraudsters use fake identities and dead people to siphon billions

Democrats want to pour even more taxpayer money into the broken system

Republicans demand structural reform and criminal accountability

This is not a glitch.

This is a policy failure engineered by design — and taxpayers are footing the bill.