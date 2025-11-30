After the 43-day shutdown that rattled Washington, the most hard-line showdown on Capitol Hill isn’t between Republicans and Democrats — it’s inside the Republican Party itself.

Led by Reps. Thomas Massie, Chip Roy, Andy Biggs, Dan Bishop, and a growing cohort of liberty-aligned lawmakers, the Congressional Liberty Bloc has issued a blunt ultimatum to GOP leadership:

No more omnibus spending bills.

No more trillion-dollar packages dropped at midnight.

No more “must-pass” hostage politics.

Period.

This is the most aggressive internal confrontation the party has faced since the House speaker battles of 2023 and 2024 — and it could reshape federal budgeting for years.

The Liberty Bloc’s Message: “You caused the shutdown — not us.”

In a fiery closed-door meeting earlier this week, Massie confronted leadership directly, arguing that the post-shutdown rush to assemble another oversized, multi-agency spending bill is exactly the kind of Washington behavior the shutdown proved Americans hate.

“We’re not doing this again,” Massie told colleagues.

“If you want our votes, bring single-subject bills. Debate them. Amend them. Pass them the right way.”

Chip Roy echoed the sentiment publicly:

“No more fake deadlines. No more duct-tape budgets. We will not rubber-stamp another monstrosity.”

The Liberty Bloc’s argument is simple:

The shutdown happened because Congress refuses to follow regular order, not because conservatives demanded cuts.

GOP Leadership’s Plan: Pass It All at Once

Leadership sources confirm they have been preparing a year-end omnibus bill covering:

Homeland Security

Agriculture

Transportation

DOJ

Education

Energy/Interior

Foreign Operations

Health & Human Services

“Emergency” supplemental spending

The bill would likely exceed 4,000 pages and cost well over $1.5 trillion — with virtually no time for amendments or debate.

Liberty members call it legislative malpractice.

Post-Shutdown Politics: Who Really Holds the Leverage?

The 43-day shutdown shook Washington’s confidence in its own operating procedures. For the Liberty Bloc, the shutdown proved:

Leadership can’t be trusted with deadlines.

Continuing resolutions become long-term policies.

Omnibus bills are used strategically to force conservatives to cave.

Massive spending hikes pass because no one gets time to read the bill.

Fiscal discipline is impossible under “everything at once” voting tactics.

Now that appropriations deadlines are approaching again, liberty Republicans see an opportunity to seize control of the process.

Massie argues that they — not leadership — have the negotiating power.

“They don’t have 218 votes without us.

If they want to fund the government, they will follow regular order.”

The Policy Impact: Budgeting the Way the Constitution Intended

The Liberty Bloc is demanding:

Single-subject appropriations bills

Open amendment rules

48 hours minimum to read any legislation

No more CRs that lock in previous-year spending

No year-end mega-bills jammed through days before Christmas

A cap on “emergency supplemental” spending

Their position aligns with decades of conservative budget reform proposals — but never has the faction been large enough or unified enough to enforce it.

This year, they might be.

Leadership’s Dilemma: Work With Them or Work With Democrats

Here’s the political reality:

Leadership can cave to the Liberty Bloc and return to regular order.

Or they can work with Democrats to pass a massive omnibus.

Working with Democrats would infuriate the GOP base and fracture the party heading into the 2026 election cycle.

Working with the Liberty Bloc means giving up top-down control of the legislative process.

For Speaker allies, neither option feels good.

For liberty conservatives, it’s a win either way.

Why This Story Matters for Liberty Conservatives

This fight is bigger than a single bill.

It’s about:

Ending the uniparty budget system

Forcing transparency

Restoring constitutional order

Breaking the power of the appropriations committees

Returning fiscal sovereignty to elected representatives

Preventing massive spending hikes hidden inside mega-legislation

The shutdown rattled Washington.

This confrontation could transform it.

LCN Bottom Line

The liberty wing of the Republican Party has drawn a bright red line:

No more omnibus bills — ever.

Massie and his allies are betting that Americans are tired of trillion-dollar packages passed in the dead of night.

If they hold their ground, they may force Congress to do something it hasn’t done in decades:

Budget like a constitutional government, not a dysfunctional empire.