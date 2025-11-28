Liberty Conservative News

Liberty Conservative News

Home
Archive
About
Bernie’s Socialist Protegé vs. America’s SEAL — Who Will Win Minnesota?
Adam Schwarze deployed 9 times — now he’s deploying for Minnesota.
DOJ Launches “Second Amendment Rights Section” — A Bold Shift Toward Gun-Rights Enforcement
A new DOJ unit will investigate state and local laws that infringe on gun rights.
Rudy Giuliani denied justice on 11/21 as the AG pushes a rigged trial forward
With no possibility of a federal pardon, his only path to freedom is assembling a top-tier defense team.
The Pilgrims’ Early Experiment in Socialism Failed — Private Property Saved the Colony
The first Thanksgiving was only possible because America rejected socialism from the very start.
Stefanik: Hochul’s $66 Million Taxpayer Scandal Shows She Must Be Removed from Office
A bombshell exposé shows taxpayer money bankrolling anti-police, open-borders, and anti-Israel activists as critics say Hochul has surrendered to…
Massie Demands Full Disclosure in Jan. 6 Pipe Bomb Case After Whistleblower Allegations Surface
Four years later, the Jan. 6 pipe-bomb case remains unsolved — and lawmakers want answers.
The AZ Attorney General rejected Rudy Giuliani’s plea and accelerated the prosecution
She is now rushing to the State Supreme Court, while Giuliani struggles to fund his legal defense.
Healthcare Price Transparency Fails Again: Investigators Catch Major Hospitals Dodging New Rules
Despite federal rules, real prices remain hidden and consumers remain powerless.
New Polls Show Stefanik Leading Hochul as She Enters Governor’s Race
Stefanik says the tide is turning in New York and calls for early endorsements to build statewide momentum.
State Tax Revolt: Red States Push Sharp Property-Tax Cuts as Washington’s Spending Spiral Fuels Voter Backlash
Liberty Conservatives Say States Must Protect Homeowners From Federal Fiscal Insanity
Comey’s reckoning begins the same day Giuliani faces the trial of his life
Comey meets justice—Rudy meets vengeance. He needs help to survive it.
They Weren’t Criminals. They Were Victims of Their Own Government.
Help us confront the violence and coercion destroying lives across this country.
© 2025 Liberty Conservative News
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture